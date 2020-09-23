Governor Concerned About Ability to Respond to Coronavirus
Governor Laura Kelly says she is increasingly concerned the state does not have the infrastructure and policies in place to stop a continuing increase in coronavirus cases.
The governor says the state has consistently confirmed an average of about 500 new cases per day in the recent weeks, particularly as schools are reopening, sports have resumed, and flu season is quickly approaching.
Early in the pandemic, Kelly issued statewide mandates to wear masks and close some businesses, but the Legislature pushed back and passed a law that requires a Republican-majority council to approve the governor’s emergency executive orders.
That led to allowing counties to decide individually if they would follow the orders.
According to Kelly, the lack of a coherent, statewide response to the coronavirus – along with the Legislature’s refusal to expand Medicaid – endangers residents’ lives, and is a factor that companies consider when deciding whether to move to Kansas.