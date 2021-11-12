Governor Decides Against COVID-19 Test

Governor Laura Kelly dropped plans to take a rapid COVID-19 test even though a state lawmaker who attended one of her public events tested positive.
Kelly’s office issued a statement saying that she received medical advice that a test was not necessary because she wasn’t showing any symptoms, and had not been in close contact with the infected lawmaker, Democratic state Representative John Alcala, of Topeka.
Kelly spokesperson Sam Coleman had said earlier that the governor had decided to get tested upon learning that Alcala had tested positive after attending a Kelly news conference.
Kelly was masked most of the time, including when she interacted with lawmakers and the public.
Alcala said that he’d tested negative before the event, then positive later after a cough returned.
He said his COVID-19 case is mild, and he had no contact with Kelly.