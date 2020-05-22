Governor directs flags be flown half-staff for Prayer for Peace, Memorial Day
In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, and in recognition of Memorial Day, May 25, 2020, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff from sun up to noon on May 25. President Donald J. Trump also issued a flag directive honoring Memorial Day, May 25, 2020, as a day of prayer for permanent peace.
“The military servicewomen and men of this country have dedicated themselves to protecting the American way of life,” Kelly said. “We owe our most sincere gratitude and respect to the generations of military personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces.”
The Memorial Day flag directive will follow the current order to lower flags to half-staff in honor of victims of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
To receive email alerts when the governor orders flags to half-staff, please visit https://governor.kansas.gov/newsroom/kansas-flag-honors.