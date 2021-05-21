      Weather Alert

Governor Faces Pressure on $300 Payments

May 21, 2021 @ 6:05am

Governor Laura Kelly is facing increasing pressure from companies, business groups, and prominent Republicans to have Kansas stop paying an extra $300 a week in benefits to unemployed workers.

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce and 180 organizations wrote a letter to Kelly, arguing that many businesses forced to restrict operations during the pandemic now are having problems hiring enough workers.

The signers included businesses and trade associations.

The extra benefits are set to expire in September.

More than 20 states with Republican governors have opted to end the benefits early.

Kelly has said that she is reviewing the issue.

Many Republicans argue that the additional benefits discourage people from accepting employment.

An analysis by Bank of America economists found that people who had earned $32,000 or less at their previous jobs can receive as much or more income from jobless aid.

