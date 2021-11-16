      Weather Alert

Governor Gets Booster Shot

Nov 16, 2021 @ 6:43am

Governor Laura Kelly has received her COVID-19 booster shot, and is urging others to get vaccinated as well.

Kelly, a Democrat, said that she “wouldn’t ask any Kansan to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself” after getting the Moderna booster shot.

“Whether you are considering your first shot or signing up for a booster, I urge everyone to get the facts and get vaccinated,” she said. “Together, we can put an end to this deadly pandemic.”

Federal health officials recommend boosters for people who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations at least six months ago if they’re 65 or older, or are at high risk of COVID-19 because of health problems or their job or living conditions.

Any Johnson & Johnson recipient can get a booster at least two months later.

Currently, 54.7% of Kansans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

The state has administered more than 236,000 boosters.

