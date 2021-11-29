Governor Grants Pay Raises

Governor Laura Kelly has announced a series of new pay initiatives designed to address staffing shortages at several 24/7 State facilities, including the Kansas Department of Corrections, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services state hospitals, and the Kansas Commission of Veterans Affairs Office veterans’ homes.
The plan is will provide both long-term and temporary pay increases, including a permanent base pay increase and temporary pay differentials, with “differential pay” defined as extra compensation for employees during extraordinary times of staff shortages.
Kelly said she will pay for the initial pay increases with existing agency funds.
She says she will work with Legislative leadership to fund the rest of the pay plan.
Kelly is also ordering the Corrections Department to purchase Multi-Threat Tactical Safety Vests to all Officers who work in 24/7 facilities.