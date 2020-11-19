Governor Issues New Mask Mandate
Governor Laura Kelly has issued a new mask mandate in hopes of lessening the spread of the coronavirus in Kansas after the state again reported another record seven-day increase in new cases.
State law still allows Kansas’ 105 counties to opt out of such an order from the governor, and most did when Kelly issued a similar order in July.
But the state’s rolling seven-day average for new coronavirus cases was more than nine times higher Wednesday than it was than when her first order took effect.
Kelly’s order takes effect November 25, the day before Thanksgiving, and only in counties that don’t yet have their own mask mandates.