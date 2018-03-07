Governor Jeff Colyer, M.D. signs Executive Order 18-10 Creating the Governor’s Education Council

Governor Jeff Colyer today issued an Executive Order creating the Governor’s Education Council with the purpose of improving outcomes for Kansas kids. This group will provide a platform for connecting educators from Pre-K through higher education with leaders in the business community and state policymakers. Their mission will be to promote policies and strategies to effectively prepare students to successfully enter and thrive in the rapidly-changing 21st century workforce.

“The future of Kansas depends largely on how we educate the next generation and prepare them to contribute their ideas and skills back in to our state,” said Governor Jeff Colyer, “It is our duty to help our students achieve their full potential and ensure they have the relevant knowledge, skills and training that will prepare them for the jobs of the future.”

“An integrated educational system, from early childhood through postsecondary success, is essential in providing a world-class education for all Kansas children,” said Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson. “That means collaboration between all education providers — Pre-K through postsecondary — business and industry leaders and other agencies is key. I support Gov. Colyer’s efforts to establish this council, and I look forward to working with him on these important issues.”

This Council’s mission will be the following:

a. Explore methods for integrating college and workforce preparedness into K-12 learning programs that align with and compliment the work of the Kansans Can initiative of the KSDE.

b. Consider the application of public-private partnerships in developing industry specific learning goals.

c. Inventory and assess existing workforce development initiatives within the state.

d. Discuss a system for measuring effectiveness and accountability of educational opportunities beyond the common and known metrics.

e. Inform and advise the Governor on educational initiatives and policies to improve the overall success of education and workforce development in Kansas.

“The jobs created in the new economy require education and skills beyond high school,” said Blake Flanders, president and CEO of the Kansas Board of Regents. “I’m excited to work with Commissioner Watson as Co-Chairs of the P-20 Council, which will focus on the entire educational continuum.”

The Council will be co-chaired by the President and CEO of the Kansas Board of Regents and the Commissioner of Education of the Kansas State Department of Education. The Council will include representatives from three Cabinet agencies, 12 education-related organizations, and members chosen by the leadership of both parties in the House and Senate. The Governor will also appoint 3-5 members from the business community to serve on the Council.

The full text of the Executive Order can be found at governor.kansas.gov/executive-order-18-10-governors-education-council/