Governor: Kansas prisons face disruptions in the near term

Gov. Sam Brownback says Kansas prisons are likely to see “real disruptions” as inmates are moved around the system in preparation for building a new prison to replace the 1860s-era facility in Lansing.

Inmates rioted last week at Norton Correctional Facility, and El Dorado Correctional Facility had three disturbances this summer.

Browback said Monday a new Lansing prison and pay raises given to corrections officers last month should ease the situation in the long run. Low pay had been

considered a factor in high turnover among corrections officers.

The governor told The Wichita Eagle building a new prison will require moving inmates out of the current facility and into others, which disrupts the system.

Senate President Susan Wagle, of Wichita, says inmates are acting badly to get media attention.