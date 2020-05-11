Governor Kelly Announces $9 Million in Grants to Support Community Responses to Coronavirus
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that more than $9 million in federal funding will be made available to the state’s Community Development Block Grant program to support community responses to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Kansas Department of Commerce will administer the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV), which is part of the state’s allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“The Community Development Block Grant program has been a powerful tool in developing communities and expanding economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income Kansans,” Kelly said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to expand our support to these communities in this time of crisis.”
Grants are available to communities in two categories.
Economic Development
Economic development grants provide communities with funding to help local businesses retain jobs for low-to-moderate income people. Grant funds can be used for expenses such as working capital (e.g., wages, utilities, rent) or to purchase up to 60 days of inventory needed to reopen, once allowed to reopen.
Meal Programs
Meal program grants provide communities with funds for various programs that provide access to nutritious foods during the COVID-19 crisis. Grant funds can be directed toward organizations such as Meals on Wheels, local food banks or to support organizations providing meals for children affected by the loss of school meal programs.
“It’s our intent that by infusing an additional $9 million into communities to support urgent needs, we can help alleviate some of the stress caused by the COVID-19 crisis and allow Kansas to return to business as usual as quickly as possible,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “What’s great about the CDBG-CV program is that it allows decision making to happen at the local level by the people who know their communities – and their needs – best.”
Kansas cities and counties can find further details and apply for CDBG-CV grants by visiting kansascommerce.gov/cdbg-cv.
Applications for CDBG-CV open Tuesday, May 12. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds have been disbursed.
For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas go to covid.ks.gov.