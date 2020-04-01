Governor Kelly announces swearing in of new Adjutant General
NEWS RELEASE FROM OFFICE OF GOVERNOR KELLY
Today Governor Laura Kelly announced that Maj. Gen. David Weishaar has been sworn in as the 35th Adjutant General of Kansas, succeeding Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
The transition comes as scheduled following Governor Kelly’s formal appointment of Weishaar on Jan. 22, and the Kansas Senate’s subsequent unanimous confirmation of the appointment on March 5. The Governor also announced plans for Tafanelli to stay on temporarily in an advisory capacity.
The announcement coincides with Weishaar’s promotion from brigadier general to major general by the United States Air Force. Weishaar previously served as commander of the Kansas Air National Guard and Assistant Adjutant General-Air. He now will oversee all activities of the Adjutant General’s Department, which includes the Kansas Army and Air National Guard, as well as Kansas Homeland Security. He also will serve as the director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, which has been tasked with coordinating the state’s response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“Adjutant General Weishaar is assuming command during an unprecedented time, but I am confident that his leadership and integrity will help Kansas through this crisis,” Governor Kelly said. “He has spent several months preparing for this new role, working closely with Major General Tafanelli and the National Guard and Kansas Division of Emergency Management teams to ensure a seamless transition.”
Weishaar has more than 39 years of service and prior to his role as Assistant Adjutant General-Air served as the commander of the 184th Intelligence Wing from 2015 to 2018. Weishaar also served as commander and deputy commander of the 184th Mission Support Group, commander of the 299th Network Operations and Security Squadron and commander of the 127th Command and Control Squadron. He received his Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management from Friends University.
To aid in the transition in Kansas, Tafanelli will become an interim Special Advisor to the Governor. First appointed Adjutant General in 2011, Tafanelli served in that role for nearly 10 years.
“I want to thank Major General Tafanelli for his distinguished service to the people of Kansas and to our country,” Kelly said. “His leadership and commitment have been vital to the safety and welfare of Kansans across the state and I appreciate his willingness to continue helping Kansans in his new role.”
A retirement ceremony in honor of Maj. Gen. Tafanelli will be scheduled later this year.