Governor Kelly files lawsuit after order to limit religious gatherings is overturned
Governor Laura Kelly has filed a lawsuit after a Republican-dominated panel of legislative leaders overturned her executive order banning religious and funeral services of more than 10 attendees during the coronavirus pandemic.
Governor Laura Kelly said Thursday that “the last thing” she wants to do right now is get involved in a legal dispute, but the panel’s ruling Wednesday left her no choice because lives are potentially on the line.
Kelly is asking the Kansas Supreme Court to expedite the case and hopes to have a ruling by Sunday, which is Easter, the traditionally the most-attended church service of the year.
