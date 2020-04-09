      Weather Alert

Governor Kelly files lawsuit after order to limit religious gatherings is overturned

Apr 9, 2020 @ 5:32pm

Governor Laura Kelly has filed a lawsuit after a Republican-dominated panel of legislative leaders overturned her executive order banning religious and funeral services of more than 10 attendees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Laura Kelly said Thursday that “the last thing” she wants to do right now is get involved in a legal dispute, but the panel’s ruling Wednesday left her no choice because lives are potentially on the line.

Kelly is asking the Kansas Supreme Court to expedite the case and hopes to have a ruling by Sunday, which is Easter, the traditionally the most-attended church service of the year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.  

 

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman