Governor Kelly Issues Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County

Due to safety concerns regarding the high winds moving through the area today, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm today, December 15, 2021. This declaration applies to all non-essential state employees in Executive Branch agencies under the Governor’s jurisdiction who are working in their offices located in Shawnee County. Those employees who are working remotely should continue to do so.
Note: This declaration does not include employees in the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, the Judicial Branch, or the Legislative Branch of Government. Their designated representatives will make a separate declaration for those employees, if appropriate.
Appointing authorities in offices located outside Shawnee County have the option to declare Inclement Weather for those counties.