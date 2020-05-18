Governor Kelly Issues Executive Order Extending Relief to Motor Carriers
Governor Laura Kelly has issued a new executive order as part of her administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Order #20-33 will extend temporary relief for motor carriers from certain rules and regulations until rescinded, on June 15, 2020, or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires, whichever is earlier.
It is an extension of measures put in place by Executive Order #20-22.
The order lifts certain weight restrictions and permitting requirements to allow needed medical supplies, food shipments and other items to move through Kansas as quickly as possible.
These exceptions apply only to motor carriers actively participating in COVID-19 response effort.