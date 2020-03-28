Governor Kelly Issues Stay at Home Order for State of Kansas
Governor Laura Kelly has announced the state of Kanas will be under a “Stay at Home” order due to the increasing cases of the coronavirus popping up in the state.
The order will be in effect starting Monday, March 30th at 12:01 a.m.
The order will go till April 19th and they will determine if it will end on the 19th or it will be extended further at a later date. It won’t be lifted until consistent evidence of a declining infection rate is in hand.
The order does permit exceptions, such as leaving the home for reasons of personal health or safety, to secure supplies or services and for outdoor activities.
Twenty two other states have adopted stay at home orders or similar actions.
Kelly says the caseload in Kansas could increase from the current amount of 200 cases to as many as 900 within a week.
Kelly says “I know there are tough days ahead.”