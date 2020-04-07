Governor Kelly limits church and funeral gatherings to 10 people
Due to the spread of the coronavirus statewide, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has implemented a new executive order, bringing churches and funerals into the same regulations already in place under the state’s stay at home order.
“This measure brings our religious institutions in-line with a previously issued order that limited public gatherings to ten, or fewer, people. The order also extends to funerals,” Kelly said. “Both religious and non-religious funerals in the state must adhere to the 10 or fewer persons limitation. Although churches and funerals were previously exempt from this 10 person limit, they will now need to comply to this rule, effective Wednesday at 12:01 p.m.”
Kelly announced the executive order Tuesday afternoon during her daily, virus-focused news conference.
STORY BY BRIAN HAGEN