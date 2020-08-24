Governor Laura Kelly Applauds Announcement of the New Edge Collaboration District at K-State
Governor Laura Kelly today applauded Kansas State University and the KSU Foundation on the announcement of their new on-campus Edge Collaboration District.
“This new Edge Collaboration District is a smart, strategic investment that will provide unmatched educational opportunities for Kansas State University students now and in the future,” Governor Kelly said. “My administration will continue to support Kansas higher education and innovative projects like the Edge Collaboration District that will help maintain a steady, educated workforce for businesses and offer opportunities to grow and strengthen our state’s economy.”
Formerly the North Campus Corridor, the Edge Collaboration District will represent more than a dozen industries and six academic colleges. The district features $2 billion of current and planned infrastructure investments, as well as plans for nearly 5,000 total jobs expected to be housed in the Edge Collaboration District by 2035.
“Higher education is one of Kansas’ key assets in attracting and maintaining outstanding companies in our state,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “This is great news for Kansans, our state, and our nation. I look forward to seeing the terrific developments that will come from this impressive investment.”
This decision comes as Kansas anticipates the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility’s opening, along with additional emphasis and investment being placed in the Animal Health sector in recent years, making the district home to impressive advantages in research and talent.