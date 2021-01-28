      Weather Alert

Governor Laura Kelly Receives Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Jan 27, 2021 @ 7:02pm

Today, Governor Laura Kelly received her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“Tonight, I was pleased to receive the second dose of the COVID vaccine,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I am extremely thankful for all of our public health workers who are working around the clock to administer these crucial vaccinations and protect Kansans. While there is light at the end of the tunnel, we all must remain vigilant by wearing a mask, social distancing, and following the public health guidance to slow the spread of the virus.”

