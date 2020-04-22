Governor Laura Kelly’s Daily COVID-19 Press Briefing
Governor Laura Kelly continue her daily COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday, April 22nd.
Reopening the state, the requirements of what the state will need to see to reopen the state, the next steps in testing plus much more.
She also discussed a collaboration of opening up the economy with neighboring state and cities, such as Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.
Secretary Norman spoke as well on the specific numbers and the amount of clusters are now in the state, testing criteria and more.
