Governor Laura Kelly’s Daily COVID-19 Press Briefing

Apr 21, 2020 @ 4:37pm

Governor Laura Kelly continued her daily COVID-19 press briefing from the Capitol on Tuesday, April 21st.

The economy, the lift of the “stay at home” order, the availability of testing was discussed during this press briefing.

She also discussed the budget and what the future could hold and a timeline of how they will approach the budget.

When could the order be lifted, what phase the state is in in terms of the reopening of the economy, how it will work plus much more.

Listen to the entire press briefing by clicking here.

