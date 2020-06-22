Governor Laura Kelly’s SPARK Taskforce Approves Resolution, Budget for Fiscal Year 2021
Today, Governor Laura Kelly’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce Executive Committee approved proposed operating expenditures for the Recovery Office and SPARK Taskforce for the 2021 fiscal year.
“Kansas communities and businesses are hurting from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” Governor Kelly said. “We must get these resources to Kansas counties as quickly as possible. To do that, we need an office infrastructure that’s prepared to administer these funds efficiently and effectively.”
The FY21 budget, as approved, accounts for roughly 0.25% of the state’s overall allocation of the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF). The proposal will now advance to State Finance Council for consideration and final approval on Thursday, June 25.
“Today’s Executive Committee decision will ensure the Recovery Office has adequate resources to develop the necessary framework and structure for administering the state’s portion of the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF),” Executive Director Cheryl Harrison Lee said.
The Executive Committee also approved a resolution stipulating compliance with all federal guidelines that must be adopted by counties receiving funding in Round 1 prior to drawing down CRF funds.