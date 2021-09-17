      Weather Alert

Governor Looking For More Info on Biden Vaccine Mandate

Sep 17, 2021 @ 9:04am

Governor Laura Kelly is indicating that she’s wary of President Joe Biden’s mandate that companies with 100 or more employees require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

The Democratic governor said that she needs to hear more details, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Her office issued a statement earlier to that effect, the day after the Democratic president announced vaccine mandates affecting up to 100 million Americans, including health care workers and employees of private companies.

The Journal-World reported that Kelly later made comments indicating that a mandate may not be her preference.

“I prefer that we continue down the path that we’ve been on, which is working cooperatively with businesses,” Kelly said.

Most Republicans in the Kansas congressional delegation and Legislature have condemned Biden’s vaccine mandates as beyond the president’s authority, and likely to damage the economy.

