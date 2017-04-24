Governor looking for simpler rate structure in tax plan

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback would still like to see a bill with a single tax bracket like the one he supported prior to the Legislature’s three week break make it through the Legislature and to his desk. He believes the veto session could go quickly if that’s the case.

“I think those would offer a route forward,” said Brownback. “There’s not a veto override needed. You’re dealing with a majority instead of two-thirds to do that. I think those are a preferable route.”

He’s not looking to pass a true flat tax this session.

“You get yourself into a whole bunch of issues then of people losing deductions and exemptions that you’re going to fight with people about,” said Brownback. “We’re not going to fight about that. This will be a single rate, so you’ll leave those deductions and exemptions in.”

The first attempt at a single-rate plan was voted down 37-3 in the Senate. Governor Brownback clarified that he wants to look at anything that’s passed before making any decisions.

“I’m not going to talk about these in the abstract,” said Brownback. “You know, we currently have a two rate system. I’d rather see us go to fewer rates, rather than to more rates.”

Legislative committees on tax policy begin meeting later this week, with the full legislature back Monday, May 1st.