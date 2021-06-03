Governor Meets With Business Groups

Governor Laura Kelly met this week with several representatives of the business community, discussing ways to get the economy running smoothly.
Business representatives, including members of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce and the National Federation of Independent Business, encouraged the governor to end the Federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefit programs.
That would include stopping the extra $300 per week of unemployment payments – something that 24 other states have already done.
They said that while the additional payments aren’t the only barrier for some Kansans to return to work, ending the state’s involvement would spur more workers to rejoin the state’s workforce.
Kelly noted that 33,000 people are receiving the enhanced benefits, but the state has over 57,000 current job vacancies.
The Federal Reserve reports that more people in Kansas are working and looking for work than before the pandemic began.