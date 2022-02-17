Governor On Fed Vax Ruling: Follow Kansas Law

Governor Laura Kelly has directed affected state agencies to apply Kansas law when complying with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule requiring staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The directive requires agencies complying with the CMS rule to follow Kansas state laws regarding medical and religious exemptions, documentation, and self-authentication regarding vaccination status.
For nearly all Kansas state employees, there will be no vaccine requirement.
For the approximately 11% of state employees that are subject to the federal mandate, they will still be covered by Kansas law.
That law allows for medical exemptions; religious exemptions that do not allow inquiry in to the sincerity of the request; and for exemptions from providing documentation of vaccination status, making it clear that providing documentation is not a condition of employment, and that no adverse action will be taken if the employee does not provide it.