GOVERNOR ORDERS DELAYED START MONDAY FOR STATE EMPLOYEES IN SHAWNEE COUNTY DUE TO WINTER STORM; STATE OFFICES CLOSED UNTIL 10 A.M. MONDAY

Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm that came through the state on Sunday November 25th, Gov. Jeff Colyer has declared Inclement Weather, ordering a delayed start time for non-essential state employees in Shawnee County on Monday November 26, 2018.

State offices will be closed from midnight Monday morning through 10 a.m to give road crews adequate time after sunrise to clear streets and sidewalks. State employees should report to work for a 10 a.m. start time, at which time offices will be open to the public.

Note: This declaration does not include employees in the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, the Judicial Branch, nor the Legislative Branch of Government. Their designated representative will make a separate declaration for those employees if appropriate.

Appointing authorities in offices located outside Shawnee County have the option to declare Inclement Weather for those counties.