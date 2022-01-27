Governor Orders Investigation Into Death

Governor Laura Kelly has ordered the agency that oversees foster care to investigate the death of a 17-year-old who was restrained face down for more than 30 minutes last fall at a Wichita juvenile intake center after his foster father called begging for help because the teen was hallucinating.
Kelly called for the Kansas Department for Children and Families to review the case of Cedric Lofton, and see if policies needed to be changed.
Meanwhile, the Sedgwick County Department of Corrections announced that it was forming a task force to review what happened.
The developments come after Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett expressed concerns about the handling of Lofton’s case when he announced that he wouldn’t file any criminal charges.
He said he struggled with whether an involuntary manslaughter charge was justified, but concluded that the state’s “stand-your-ground” law prevented him from pursuing it because staff members were protecting themselves.