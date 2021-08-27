Governor Orders Remote Work Resumption

Governor Laura Kelly has directed state employees to resume working remotely if possible because of the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant.
Kelly’s announcement came after two months of steadily rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases that have stressed hospitals and led some public schools to require masks indoors.
Kelly’s directive applies to state agencies under her control.
Employees must resume remote work by September 3rd, and continue at least through October 4th.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many of the 17,500 workers under Kelly’s direct control would be covered.
Many state employees spent more than a year working remotely because of the pandemic, with normal operations resuming in June.
Kelly also tightened a requirement that employees and visitors wear masks inside state government buildings.
The rule is now in effect in all 105 counties rather than exempting a handful with a low COVID-19 spread.