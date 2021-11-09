Governor Proposes Elimination of Grocery Tax

Governor Laura Kelly has proposed eliminating Kansas’ state sales tax on groceries, a move that would save many families hundreds of dollars a year.
The Democratic governor outlined her plan for providing roughly $450 million a year in relief to consumers three days after Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt called on the Legislature to reduce or eliminate the tax next year.
Schmidt hopes to unseat Kelly in the 2022 governor’s race.
Their support will likely make reducing or ending the 6.5% state sales tax on groceries a top issue for lawmakers once they reconvene in January.
Republicans have in the past tied modest reductions in the tax to income tax cuts that Kelly has opposed, and she’s vetoed the bills.
Kansas is among only 13 states that imposes a state sales tax on groceries.