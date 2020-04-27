Governor Reaches Agreement With Church Lawsuit
Governor Laura Kelly says she has reached a deal that could resolve a lawsuit brought by two churches challenging her order banning religious gatherings of more than 10 people to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Under the deal, the two churches and the governor agree to the extension of a temporary restraining order that allows the churches to disregard the 10-person limit.
The court’s initial order gatherings in-person until May 2nd, as long as they complied with social-distancing measures, including keeping worshippers a safe distance from each other.
The new proposal would extend that court order to May 16th.
The agreement essentially allows the churches to continue in-person services while the governor finalizes plans for her less-restrictive statewide reopening orders that would take effect on May 4th.
Lawyers for Kelly say that those restrictions would not prohibit gatherings in which individuals maintain a six-foot distance and follow other safety procedures.