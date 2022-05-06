Governor Requests Federal Disaster Declaration

We’re in spring, but echoes from last winter still resonate.
Governor Laura Kelly sent a letter to President Joe Biden seeking a major disaster declaration for winter storms accompanied by snow, ice, and extreme winds that occurred March 17th through 22nd.
Counties named in the declaration are Barton, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Ford, Graham, Gray, Hodgeman, Kiowa, Lane, Meade, Ness, Pawnee, Phillips, Rooks, Rush, Stafford, Trego, and Wallace counties.
The request was due to two late winter storms that impacted western and parts of central Kansas beginning on March 17th with impacts lasting into March 22nd.
Each storm produced sticky wet heavy snow combined with strong winds of 50 to 70 miles per hour, which contributed to damage to power poles and power lines.
Many power outages occurred, especially during the second storm due to the damage to the utility infrastructure and rural electric cooperatives.
Kelly issued a Governor’s Declaration of Emergency March 20th.