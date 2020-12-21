Governor Running for Reelection in 2022
Governor Laura Kelly is running for reelection in 2022, a spokeswoman has confirmed.
Spokeswoman Lauren Fitzgerald confirmed the governor’s plans four days after Kelly announced that Commerce Secretary David Toland also would serve as the state’s next lieutenant governor.
Toland will replace Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers, who was appointed by Kelly to fill a coming vacancy in the state treasurer’s office.
Naming Toland lieutenant governor could position him for a future run for governor, and prompted speculation that Kelly might not run again.
Kelly ducked the question when she announced Toland’s appointment, saying she is focused on the coronavirus pandemic and the Legislature’s 90-day session convening in January.
The Sunflower State Journal reported that Kelly said during a virtual fundraising event that she would seek another term.
In a statement, Fitzgerald said, “Governor Kelly is focused on the state’s response to COVID-19 and continuing Kansas’ economic recovery, but of course she is running for reelection.”