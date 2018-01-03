Governor Sam Brownback Appoints Interim KDHE Secretary and KDHE Chief Medical Officer

Governor Sam Brownback today named Darian Dernovish as interim Secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and Dr. Greg Lakin as Chief Medical Officer for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment effective January 8th, 2018.

Darian Dernovish will replace the outgoing Secretary, Dr. Susan Mosier, whose resignation becomes effective on Friday, January 5th. Dernovish has served as an attorney at KDHE since 2015. He is the agency’s chief litigator in federal and state court and advises on issues of environmental law, public health, health care finance (including Medicaid) and personnel. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Pittsburg State University in 1996, and his Juris Doctorate from Washburn University School of Law in 2002. Before coming to work for KDHE, Dernovish served as Chief Municipal Court Judge for the city of Silver Lake, Kansas. He has also been an Assistant Shawnee County District Attorney as well as Special Assistant to the United States Attorney while working for the Kansas Highway Patrol.

“Darian Dernovish has been very dedicated to KDHE and brings a great deal of leadership and experience to this position as Secretary,” said Governor Sam Brownback, “We are grateful for his willingness to step into this role and serve the people of Kansas.”

“I appreciate this opportunity from Governor Brownback,” Dernovish said. “I look forward to providing steady leadership to this important agency and to further working with the citizens of Kansas.”

Gregory Lakin, D.O., has spent his career working in the field of medicine, caring for people of all age groups as a family practitioner, as well as in emergency medicine, skilled nursing and long-term care, and with patients suffering from drug and alcohol addiction. Lakin currently serves as the Medical Director for Valley Hope Rehabilitation Center. He received a Juris Doctorate from Northwestern School of Law of Lewis and Clark College in 1989, followed by a medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1998.

“Dr. Lakin has the perspective of serving as a front line medical provider for the last two decades,” said Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer, M.D., “He will be a great addition to our team at KDHE.”

“Healthcare has been my mission in life, and I look forward to bringing what I have learned from my years in the medical field to KDHE,” said Dr. Lakin, “I feel that this new position will provide an opportunity to make a more significant difference in the healthcare of all Kansans.”