Governor Signs “Anti-Sanctuary” Bill

Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill pushed by state Republicans to overturn three communities’ policies that could help immigrants stay in the state illegally.
The bill was filed after Wyandotte County passed a “sanctuary” ordinance that would provide local identification cards for immigrants and other residents, and would prevent local law enforcement from helping the federal government enforce immigration laws unless public safety is threatened.
Lawrence and Roeland Park have similar ordinances.
Kelly said that immigration policy is a federal responsibility which can’t be resolved at the local level.
The bill nullifies the three existing ordinances and bans future ones that restrict cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.
The bill also says a local ID isn’t valid for voting.
Kelly said the law could prevent people who rely on local IDs from voting, and she urged the Legislature to send her another bill that ensures those people can continue to vote.