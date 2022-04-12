Governor Signs Bill Regarding Sexual Assault Kits

Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill meant to the speed of testing sexual assault kits.
Kelly signed House Bill 2228 which requires sexual assault kits to be tested within 30 days of collecting the evidence.
The bill also allows law enforcement the option to collect evidence at child advocacy centers, where child victims may feel more safe and comfortable working with law enforcement.
Commenting on the bill, Kelly said that survivors of sexual assault deserve assurance that the justice system is working to prosecute their abuser, but that the delays they’ve faced are unacceptable.
Earlier, it had been revealed that some sexual assault kits had remained untested for months, or even years.
The KBI says that unreported sexual assault kits are now being stored for five years.
The bill would require those kits to be stored for 20 years.