Governor Signs Redistricting Measure

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly has signed a redistricting measure expected to preserve Republican supermajorities in the Kansas Legislature, while also making it possible for conservatives to elect more members to the state school board.
Kelly didn’t say why she signed the measure in announcing her action, but she had praised the new House and Senate maps as fair to incumbents, and “a pretty good job.”
The maps also had bipartisan support among lawmakers.
The Kansas Constitution requires the state Supreme Court to review the legislative maps and rule within 45 days as to whether they are valid.
The state constitution mandates that lawmakers redraw their districts every 10 years to make them as equal in population as possible after population shifts.
Southeastern, central, and parts of western Kansas lost population, while the Kansas City, Wichita, Lawrence, and Manhattan areas gained.