Governor to Renew Emergency Declaration
Governor Laura Kelly says escalation of COVID-19 clusters and the rising number of fatalities linked to the virus necessitate renewal of a state disaster declaration when the existing executive order expires September 15.
Her order would be subject to a vote of legislative leaders on the State Finance Council.
The Reflector reports that Kelly says absence of a Kansas emergency declaration would make it impossible to properly assist local units of government dealing with the pandemic.
The idea is to make certain the state can move to counties the resources and equipment necessary to grapple with the virus.
Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the governor’s request for a grant to add $300 in federal funding to weekly checks for unemployment benefits.
FEMA said it would work with Kelly to implement a system that would make the funding available to Kansas residents who are unemployed because of COVID-19.