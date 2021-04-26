      Weather Alert

Governor Vetoes Bill to Lower CC Age

Apr 26, 2021 @ 7:58am

Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill that would have allowed people as young as 18 to carry concealed weapons, after legislators approved the bill by margins that were not large enough to override a veto.

The legislation would have created a provisional license for those 18 to 21, issued by the state attorney general.

Permit holders would have had to complete a background check and undergo gun safety training, which is currently required for those 21 and older seeking a permit.

The bill would have increased the number of students eligible to carry concealed weapons on university campuses which, until 2017, were exempt from a 2013 law allowing them in public buildings.

The bill gained the two-thirds majority necessary to override a veto in the Senate, but supporters were four votes short of the required supermajority in the House after five Republicans voted against the bill.

You May Also Like
Phone Dialing Procedure Changing
NFL draft
Dzwierzynski's 2021 Mock Draft 2.0 - 2 rounds with alternate scenarios
Wendy's High School Athletes of the Week
Wendy's High School Athletes of the Week - 4/21/21
Governor Vetoes Transgender Sports Bill
Johnson County Considering Dropping Mask Mandate