Governor Vetoes Bill to Lower CC Age
Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill that would have allowed people as young as 18 to carry concealed weapons, after legislators approved the bill by margins that were not large enough to override a veto.
The legislation would have created a provisional license for those 18 to 21, issued by the state attorney general.
Permit holders would have had to complete a background check and undergo gun safety training, which is currently required for those 21 and older seeking a permit.
The bill would have increased the number of students eligible to carry concealed weapons on university campuses which, until 2017, were exempt from a 2013 law allowing them in public buildings.
The bill gained the two-thirds majority necessary to override a veto in the Senate, but supporters were four votes short of the required supermajority in the House after five Republicans voted against the bill.