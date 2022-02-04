Governor Vetoes Redistricting Plan

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a Republican redistricting plan that she says would make it harder for the lone Kansas Democrat in Congress to win reelection this year.
Republicans are expected to try to override Kelly’s veto of the measure.
If they do, the new lines are likely to be challenged in federal and possibly state court.
Republicans appear to have the two-thirds majority required to override a veto in the Senate, and were close in the House.
The measure would split the state’s portion of the Kansas City area into two congressional districts, costing Democratic U.S. Representative Sharice Davids some territory in the 3rd District where she performs best.
The map also would move liberal Lawrence from the 2nd District and put it in the 1st District of central and western Kansas.
Republicans argued that Davids still can win reelection, based on voting in the 2020 elections.