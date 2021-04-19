Governor Vetoes Tax Cut Bill
Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed proposed income tax cuts in Kansas, the third time in two years that she has rejected a Republican plan.
The bill would have saved individuals and businesses $284 million over three years.
Republicans in the Legislature immediately promised to try to override her veto once lawmakers return May 3 to wrap up their business for the year.
The bill passed with more than the two-thirds majority necessary in the Senate, but supporters were three votes short of the required supermajority in the House.
GOP legislators have said they want to provide relief to individuals and businesses whose state income taxes have risen because of changes in federal income tax laws enacted at the end of 2017.
Kelly, a former state senator, said she saw the damage done to schools and infrastructure by past tax cuts.