Governor Vetoes Transgender Sports Bill
Democratic Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a Republican measure that would have banned transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s school sports.
Kelly’s action was widely expected because she had labeled the bill “regressive,” and said it would hurt the state’s ability to recruit businesses.
Republican lawmakers did not have the two-thirds majorities necessary in both chambers to override a veto when they pushed it to passage earlier this month.
Kelly’s veto is likely to be an issue in her race for reelection next year.
Supporters of the bill still could try to override her veto and try to persuade a handful of moderate Republicans who either voted against the bill or abstained to switch.
Supporters needed to pick up only one more vote in the Senate, but were eight short in the House.
No Democrat voted for it.