Governor’s Budget Released
Governor Laura Kelly has outlined a proposed annual budget that includes some items likely to be rejected by the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Kelly’s $20.9 billion spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1 would protect a previously promised increase in funding for public schools, pay for upgrades in state computer systems, and provide a 2.5% pay increase for state workers.
It also would make reductions in some agencies’ spending so that the state would end June 2022 with a projected financial cushion of more than $680 million.
But the governor proposed reducing the state’s annual contribution to its pension system to free up funds for programs – an idea that Republican majorities rejected in 2019 and 2020.
Kelly also proposed imposing the state’s sales tax on online music and movie purchases, and on sales through websites such as Etsy and eBay, to raise $86 million a year.