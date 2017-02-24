Governor’s Budget Will Go To House Floor After Turnaround, Taxation Chair Says

House Taxation Committee Chairman Steven Johnson said Friday that the Governor’s tax plan is going to get floor debate in the Kansas House after turnaround.

“Last week, we had a formal hearing on the Governor’s plan,” said Johnson. “We contacted his office and asked what date they would like to have a hearing. We set that, and went through that plan.”

The bill made it out of committee on Thursday, but without recommendation.

“It was not a bill that the committee had wanted to consider,” Johnson said. “We wanted to give the full House a chance to consider it fully. I expect it to be on General Orders on the House sometime the week we return after turnaround.”

Representative Johnson also said it is important to listen to the Senate going forward, as it was the Kansas Senate who upheld the Governor’s veto.

“We just have to figure out, between the bodies then, how do we close the $580 million gap in the Governor’s budget for 2018,” said Johnson. “Cuts are certainly on the table and we’ll look at those to see if there’s a way that we can lessen the need for revenue, which would be a great solution.”

Johnson said given the current budget situation, cuts to K-12 will have to be part of any discussion going forward, as that’s the largest place left to cut in the budget if that becomes necessary. Whether or not that is what the bodies want is a separate question.