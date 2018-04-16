Governor’s Education Council meets for first time

The first meeting of the Governor’s Education Council met Monday at the Kansas Association of School Boards Headquarters in Topeka.

“This is not going to be something where we visit every once in awhile, maybe once a quarter and there’s an annual report,” said Governor Jeff Colyer. “This is a working group. All of you, I know, are really committed to that ideal. I think it represents a tremendous opportunity for us. I want to thank you for your willingness to serve.”

Thirty-three people were initially named to the Council.

“Educators, business leaders, policy makers, state agencies, state associations, organizations,” said Colyer. “It’s really, if you think about it, we’re really touching base on the entire educational spectrum, from birth through pre-K, K-12, higher ed, tech ed and a variety of other opportunities that really constitute the modern world of lifelong learning.”

One of the many goals Governor Colyer wants to see from the Council is a way to hold schools accountable.

“Metrics evolve over time,” said Colyer. “This Council will evolve over time. But, those metrics show us a way forward. They also show people the effectiveness. They build consensus. When we have problems, it helps us go to the next level and deal with them.”

The council is co-chaired by Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson and Kansas Board of Regents CEO and President Blake Flanders. Former Education Commissioner Diane DeBacker is also working with the council. She is the executive director of Business and Innovation with the Kansas Department of Commerce.