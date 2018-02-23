Governor’s office releases statement on Topeka bomb threat

Governor Jeff Colyer’s office released the following statement regarding reports of a bomb threat at a KanCare office in Topeka today:

“Officers from the MTAA Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a bomb threat at the KanCare Operations Facility on Forbes Field just after 9 AM this morning. Explosives detection equipment was used to sweep the building. The results were negative and the building has been declared clear of any devices. The MTAA Police Department continues to investigate the incident.”