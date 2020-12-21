      Weather Alert

Governor’s Racial Commission Suggests End of No-Knock Raids

Dec 21, 2020 @ 9:28am

A commission established by Governor Laura Kelly in response to the mass civil unrest over racial injustice earlier this year is urging state lawmakers to ban officers from entering a home without announcing their presence, but it’s unclear how aggressively the Legislature will pursue it.

The practice has been banned in Virginia, Oregon, and Florida, along with several cities.

Those seeking to ban no-knock warrants argue that they can prompt police to use excessive or deadly force, often against minorities, while also violating people’s constitutional protection against unreasonable searches.

Police are wary of banning them, fearing that requiring them to knock and announce themselves allows criminals time to flee or destroy evidence.

Two Kansas lawmakers who studied criminal justice reform on a panel of legislators and others said they had misgivings about the recommendation on no-knock warrants, and it’s unclear where legislative leadership stands.

You May Also Like
Wendy's High School Athletes of the Week
Wendy's High School Athletes of the Week - 12/16/20
Wildcats Start Fast Hold Off Cyclones
Mahomes Report: Week 14 vs. Miami
Wings Etc. Coaches Club 12-14-20 — Boys coaches
Big 12 Announces Players of the Year and All-Big 12 Teams