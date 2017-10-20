GraceMed campaign receives Challenge Grant of $500,000 to renovate former Dillon’s store into health clinic

Project Wellspring, a campaign by GraceMed which will go towards renovating a former Dillon’s store into a health clinic, has received a Challenge Grant from the J.E. & L.E. Mabee Foundation, Inc.

“With that, we would receive $500,000 if we raise $500,000 within the community,” said Alice Weingartner, Director of Community Development for GraceMed.

All of the money will go towards Project Wellspring and needs to be raised by October of 2018. GraceMed has begun the process of fundraising.

“We have been reaching out to local businesses and individuals in the community,” said Weingartner. “We’ll be doing some direct mailing to specific groups and we’ll just continue to advertise and promote this project.”

The former Dillon’s store is located at Huntoon and Lane. The facility is 23,000 square feet and will feature 25 rooms for medical care.

“The clinic itself will be something that we haven’t had yet here in Topeka,” said Weingartner. “What we’ll be creating is one location where folks can come and get their primary care needs, their dental needs, and their vision needs all met under one roof.”

The space will allow for 10,000 or more patients to be seen annually. To donate to the Challenge Grant or for more information call Alice Weingartner at 785-478-5901.