Graduation Party Ends With Two Deaths

Jun 1, 2022 @ 6:31am

Authorities say a shooting at a graduation party in Wichita left two teenagers dead, one who succumbed to a gunshot wound, and another who was hit by a vehicle while fleeing the scene, while another teen was arrested.

Police say the events unfolded after an argument Saturday night between two groups.

The shooting victim, a 17-year-old Wichita boy, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

A 15-year-old girl fleeing the scene of the shooting was struck by a car.

She later died at a hospital.

The 18-year-old driver – Samara Rockmore – fled the scene.

She was later arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run.

Investigators say a lack of cooperation among witnesses has made it difficult to determine the details of the case.

