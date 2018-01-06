WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


39°F
Overcast
Feels Like 34°
Winds SSE 7 mph
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain40°
25°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear51°
29°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy51°
37°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy56°
32°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Snow36°
11°

Graham County homicide victims named

by on January 6, 2018 at 11:16 PM

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Graham County Sheriff’s Office have identified the victims of the homicides which occurred in Graham County on Thursday, Jan. 4.
 
The victims were Efren Mascarenas, Sr., 52, of Penokee, and Christin Cantrell, 28, of Penokee. Both individuals were residing at the residence where they were found. Efren was the father of 29-year-old Efren Mascarenas, Jr. who police sought as a person of interest in the homicides, and who was later found deceased. Christin was his step-sister. The preliminary autopsy of Efren Mascarenas, Jr. revealed he likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
 
This investigation is ongoing.