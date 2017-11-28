Senior guard Devonte’ Graham entered Tuesday night without a signature scoring night so far this season. That changed against Toledo, when Graham’s 35 points led Kansas in a 96-58victory.

The Jayhawks didn’t break away early, and the game was as close as three points just after the under-12 media timeout in the first half. It didn’t take long for KU to heat up after that, though, as it went on a 30-2 run immediately after Toledo knocked down a free throw.

It became apparent early on that three-point shooting would set Kansas apart on the offensive end. The Jayhawks went 9-of-11 from behind the arc in the opening period, with Graham drilling three of his four attempts en route to 23 points in the first half.

Graham set a new career high with over 18 minutes to go in the game when he poured in his fourth three pointer of the game to bring his total to 28. At one point, with 15:30 to go in the game, Kansas led 70-30 and Graham’s point total equaled Toledo’s team total.

Kansas coach Bill Self said after the game that while Graham has played well all season, he played a great game on Tuesday.

“He shot it, he handled it, he did what he wanted on the ball screen and he defended well, too,” Self said.

Kansas was similarly dominant in the second half on the offensive end, if not slightly less gaudy in terms of its stat sheet. KU finished the night shooting 59 percent from the field and 12-of-20 from three-point territory.

Graham finished the night with arguably the best stat line of his career, and not just in terms of his scoring. He went 14-of-19 from the floor to score his 35 points, while dishing out five assists, pulling in five rebounds and not committing a single turnover or foul. He was taken out of the game with just over eight minutes to play.

“I told Malik [Newman] at halftime my shot was feeling good … my guys did a good job of finding me for open threes,” Graham said. “I tried to be aggressive, and my shots kept falling so I kept shooting.”

Along with Graham’s historic night, three other Jayhawks finished in double figures in points. One game after his first-career double-double, sophomore forward Udoka Azubuike scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds. Senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk, Kansas’ leading scorer entering the game, picked up 15 points, all of which came from three-point territory, while sophomore guard Malik Newman scored 17 on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor.

The Kansas offense was the headliner in the win, but the defense played a solid game all around as well. Toledo was held to 40 percent shooting from the field, and was limited to a single offensive rebound with no second-chance points.

Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk was effusive in his praise for Kansas after the game.

“In 30 years of college coaching, that’s as good of a team as I’ve ever seen,” Kowalczyk said.

Guard Tre’Shaun Fletcher and forward Nate Navigato led Toledo in scoring with 12 points each, while Fletcher also led the Rockets in rebounds with six.

Next up for the Jayhawks will be just their second game away from Allen Fieldhouse this season and their second neutral-site game, when they take on the Syracuse Orange in Miami for the final game of the Miami Hoophall Invitational. That game will tip off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.